Alpha Payments Cloud, Safety Pay partner for global payment method

The Latin America region has 254 million internet users in total who account for about 42.9% of the region’s population. This figure is only 20 million shy of total North American internet users. Rapid internet penetration has seen ecommerce growth remaining in double figures for Latin America, with players such as Brazil expected to more than double their ecommerce spend from 2012 to 2017.

APC is a payments ecosystem/product hub that connects acquirers, merchants, and product providers onto one single platform across 30 different payments related categories.

SafetyPay is a real time online-banking payment solution that enables consumers to shop from merchants worldwide and pay directly from their bank account in their local currency. The SafetyPay solution is available in the US, Europe, Canada and Latin America.