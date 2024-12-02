Alpha Payments Cloud receives TPSP Certification from UnionPay

This certification will provide APCs international banks and merchants with access to Union Pay’s network. As a result, gateways, banks and merchants can integrate to APC to receive access to Union Pay, along with other payments solution.

APC is a payments ecosystem/product hub that connects acquirers, merchants, and product providers onto one single platform across 30 different payments related categories.

In recent news, a recent report revealed that in 2013, UnionPay debit cards were the most popular payment method recording a higher rate of usage based on purchase volume than that of Visa-branded debit and credit cards.