Alpha Payments Cloud partners Inpay for alternative payment method

As per the agreement, banks and merchants connected through the Alpha Payments Cloud Product Hub can offer Inpay’s alternative payment methods to their customers.

Inpay provides online payments to merchants through customer’s online banking accounts. Inpay is offered in more than 54 countries including Argentina, Australia, Chile, China, Ireland, Mexico and many more. With only 20% of the population using a credit card, using online bank to bank payments helps merchants and customers get the products and services they need online. Inpay is part of a group of six companies within the ecommerce industry owned by private Danish investment company NetGroup Holding.

APC is a payments ecosystem/product hub that connects acquirers, merchants, and product providers onto one single platform across 30 different payments related categories.

In recent news, Alpha Payments Cloud (APC) has received Technical Payment Service Provider (TPSP) certification from Chinese bank card organization Union Pay.