Alpha Generation, Hitachi partner to bring biometric tech in the UK

The agreement is focused on biometrics and Hitachi’s finger vein technology, and promises to bring something new to the UK market in 2019. Moreover, Hiatchi’s biometric tech has been deployed at leisure venues around Manchester to allow customers to pay with finger vein scans through a partnership between Hitachi and Fingopay parent Sthaler.

Representatives of 4SEC Group mentioned that what they are launching is something built for today’s market and real end-user demand. They also believe that it’ll have a significant impact on security. The product will be guided through the UK channel and take it to their reseller network in the upcoming months.