Alpha Fintech partners Trustly to complement online banking payments

Alpha Fintech is a global leader in providing third party payment, risk and commerce solution access to international banks and merchants through the AlphaHub platform.

Trustly provides online banking e-payments (OBeP) to and from consumer bank accounts across Europe. This partnership will see Trustly’s payment solutions available to banks, MSPs and merchant users on the AlphaHub platform.

The AlphaHub is a fintech vendor management platform that provides access to a library of fintech vendors through one dynamic API and user interface.

When customers select Trustly in the checkout, they’ll either be taken directly to their preferred country, or asked to select it from a drop down menu. Once they have chosen their country, customers will be presented a list of local banks that Trustly offers real-time bank transfers for. Once the bank is selected, the customer will be asked to log into their online banking, choose any account they have from a simple menu and confirm their payment.

Trustly is a Sweden-based technology company that develops and sells cross-border online banking payment solutions. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.