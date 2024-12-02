Alpha Bank upgrades NFC mobile wallet

The tool makes use of Antelop Solutions’ Issuer TSP hub to add support for the latest Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES tokenization innovations. The upgraded version of the myAlpha wallet allows bank customers to digitise and manage all their Alpha Bank credit, debit, and prepaid cards, and use them to make payments at any contactless point-of-sale terminal with their mobile phone.

Alpha Bank, the second largest card issuer in Greece, originally launched myAlpha wallet in 2018 using an alternate PAN solution that did not support VTS or MDES tokenization. The new version of the service uses Antelop’s PCI DSS Software-as-a-Service platform to connect to Visa VTS and Mastercard MDES and to incorporate new VTS/MDES functionalities including transaction history and card art.