Alpha Bank rolls out contactless payments

The Alpha wallet is now one of a few contactless payment systems that can support mobile transactions using several different bases, including not only Mastercard and Visa, but also American Express..

Those interested in putting the Alpha wallet to work will need a smartphone with near field communications (NFC) technology built in as well as Android 4.4.2 or better.

With those points in place, users can then download the my Alpha wallet app from Google Play, and just create a four-digit PIN to access the system and set it up accordingly.