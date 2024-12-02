Almost half of Nordic retailers feel threatened by Amazon

The report uncovers the fact that 25% of ecommerce players see Amazon entering the Nordic market as an opportunity. With Amazon’s arrival, local retailers can use the established marketplace to sell their products to more consumers.

In addition, 46% believe Amazon will disrupt the industry and set unrealistic standards, while 28% believe Amazon coming to the Nordics would have any serious impact. Also, 26% believe there is an opportunity to use an established marketplace.

For the report, WBR Insights surveyed a hundred ecommerce directors from across the Nordics.