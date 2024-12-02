Almost 24 percent of ecommerce in Europe is cross-border

According to Ecommerce News Europe, the total of online cross-border market (excluding travel) in Europe represented an income of EUR 108.75 billion in 2019. On the other hand, in 2020, the cross-border share of total ecommerce in Europe reached 23.55% compared to 22.8% in 2019, while most of the cross-border trade in Europe (55%) is generated by players from within the EU, with a 3% increase in their market share compared to 2018.

Moreover, Cross-Border Commerce Europe made a list of the preferred ecommerce companies in Europe with a focus on cross-border performance. Therefore, in 2020, Ikea takes the leading position in the TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe, as the Sweden-based furniture retailer generated a cross-border revenue of EUR 4.6 billion in 2019. Besides, compared to the top 10 of the year 2019, there are some changes, as Lego, C&A, Smyths Toys, and TomTom entered the list, while Pandora, Thomann, Jack & Jones, and Swarovski dropped in the rankings.