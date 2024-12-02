Alma partners Numeral and BNP Paribas to automate payments

The collaboration comes at a time when merchants adopt new payment options for buyers who have increased expectations for more flexible payment options within their shopping experience.

Guillaume Desloges, co-founder, and COO at Alma said that the company has the goal of creating a fluid and simplified experience for merchants and customers alike, saying that paying their 11,000 merchants in a reliable and efficient manner is critical, and Numeral enables it to scale and focus on its core business.





Payments and what the Alma, Numeral, BNP Paribas partnership entails

Based on the information provided in the press release, Numeral enables Alma to send daily payouts automatically from its BNP Paribas accounts to its merchants. While it is fully automated, the process is secure for Alma and its merchants alike, as every payment is validated through Almas’s systems, and the company’s teams keep complete visibility of each payout.

Commenting on this, Simon Shohet, Finance and Strategy Senior Manager at Alma advised that due to Numeral, the company can focus on critical incidents and solve merchants’ issues in an expedited manner, adding that Numeral’s full integration into Alma’s and BNP Paribas’ systems, audit trails, and approval rules enables it to further automate the process of managing thousands of daily payments both at scale and securely.

What is more, with Numeral, Alma can connect directly to BNP Paribas to manage merchants’ payouts, giving it increased control and decreased costs on these payments.











Marc Espagnon, Head of Cash Management at BNP Paribas advised that as part of its 2025 strategic plan, the company’s goal is to develop cooperation with Europe-based payment fintechs, together with PSPs (Payment Service Providers) to improve its service offering for all its customers.

The announcement further details that in a second phase, Alma is set to leverage the Numeral platform towards becoming a SEPA participant through BNP Paribas, enabling strategic advantages of the likes of issuing IBANs in its name.

Adding on this, Édouard Mandon, co-founder and CEO at Numeral said that Numeral is assisting Alma in serving its merchants better and integrating more of the payments value chain so as to enable cost efficiency alongside strategic benefits. The spokesperson added that the company is looking forward to supporting a French and European company in their growth alongside an international banking group like BNP Paribas.





Numeral, BNP Paribas, Alma offering

Numeral is a bank orchestration platform designed for fintechs and FIs building payment flows on top of their banking partners. Leveraging a single API and central dashboard, its platform provides product and finance teams with simplified bank integrations, expedited payments, and real-time data visibility on accounts and payments, together with efficient workflows.

Banking group BNP Paribas operates in 65 countries and has key positions in three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment, and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients.

A BNPL provider, Alma looks to provide merchants and their clients with improved offerings, delivering an extensive portfolio of BNPL solutions with features such as split payment from P2X to P12X, pay later, and credit, amongst others.