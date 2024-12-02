Allstar Business Solutions launches EV charging payment card

This new card supports the needs of customers switching to full electric or hybrid company vehicles.

The new EV payment solution provides access to the UK’s largest fuel network, savings across the Discount Diesel network and one HMRC-compliant invoice for all transactions. The new card also comes with the ability to pay for EV charging across a multi-branded electric charging network.

According to the Navigating the Alternatively Fuelled Future study, which was written in response to requests from Allstar customers, fleet managers want to move to a combination of all fuel types on one fuel card.