allpay to add support for WeChat Pay HK digital wallet

The payment solution of the UK-based cross border payments company allpay already supports receiving payments via both Alipay and WeChat Pay, and now it also supports WeChats dedicated Hong Kong digital wallet.

The all-in-one allpay app for QR code payment allows merchants such as Hong Kong-based restaurants, supermarkets, and chain stores to receive payments from mobile wallet users. Merchants can use the app to scan a customers QR wallet or to offer a static QR code for customers to scan and pay.

allpays payment terms for merchants will allow them to save up to 2% on the transaction fee – compared to credit cards. The company is offering free initial account setup and application, and no extra charge on currency exchange.