allpay teams with Payzone to augment cash collection offering

Allpay was already able to offer cash collection via both Post Office and PayPoint networks. By adding Payzone, their cash offering is now available to 99% of residents in urban areas as well as 95% of residents in rural areas across the UK, as per the press release.

In its recent annual consumer survey, allpay revealed that cash continues to be the preferred method of payment by a significant number of payees, representing an average of 11% for each bill payment. Company officials explained that earlier in 2021, they surveyed 1,000 people from across the UK, with varying household status. The results found that fewer social renters were fully confident in managing money and paying their household bills.

allpay’s representatives added that with the addition of Payzone they continue to build for the future, delivering on the needs of their clients and their customers wanting to utilise the flexibility of cash as a payment option. They see the impact of cash and how it will underpin social inclusion for the foreseeable future and as a result, this is strategically seen as a forward step for allpay and its clients.