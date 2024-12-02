allpay selected by Allied Wallet for prepaid cards in the UK

Together with Carta Worldwide, allpay will develop a suite of new Allied Wallet designs under the MasterCard brand with the initial launch scheduled for mid-2015. New ideas and concepts are being developed using allpay’s reprographic and production facilities, including chemistry-ree, process-free CTP direct press-imaging to ensure reproduction and screening along with higher ink density and consistency of colour calibration.

allpay Card Services is part of allpay. allpay Card Services offers end-to-end card manufacturing for a range of industry sectors across the UK, Europe and globally. Services include card and PIN personalisation and fulfilment for a range of products such as credit, debit, prepaid, ID, transit, RFID, membership, loyalty and gift cards.

Allied Wallet is a provider of online credit card processing / payment processing, multi-currency merchant services, digital eWallet solutions, software development, and a provider of a PCI Level 1 payment gateway.