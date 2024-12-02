allpay partners Carta Worldwide for payment platform, processing capabilities

allpay will migrate its current government disbursement prepaid card programmes over to Carta’s customisable platform and processor. The existing Instant Issue and Universal Credit benefits Prepaid card programmes will be enhanced by Carta.



With Carta’s platform, allpay can set up new disbursement programs for government agencies with no other infrastructure investments. allpay can also modify and customise its programmes with an online self-service administrative portal per council.

Carta’s technology will enable allpay’s users with banking lite features – bill payments and pre-authorised debits and credits – and Raphaels Bank will be the sponsor bank for these programmes. allpay’s card manufacturing facility in Hereford, UK will handle all the card production and fulfillment.