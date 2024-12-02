DOSH aims to remove real-world barriers to entry, such as rigid ID and address verification, providing a more inclusive route to financial services for individuals who need them, including underbanked people, those new to the UK, and those in temporary housing.











Serving the UK’s underbanked communities

The solution is backed by allpay’s 30-year expertise in public sector payments, offering flexible ID options through its ‘Vouch For’ onboarding, as well as transparent pricing, financial literacy tools, and UK-based human support. DOSH is supporting those who are paid in cash, don’t have a standard ID, or just want a clearer way to manage their finances. These could include individuals who experience homelessness, migrants, those in low-paid or unstable work, and people who were rejected from traditional banks due to a lack of proper forms of ID or proof of address.

Created to be an alternative to mainstream banking and as a response to systemic issues, DOSH offers ID options like the ability to be vouched for, and a paperless sign-up process. The solution builds financial confidence by utilising jargon-free fees and instant transaction alerts, while nationwide Post Office access ensures cash-in and cash-out remain easy.

Additionally, DOSH puts its users in control by offering them budgeting tools and real customer support, reflecting its commitment to financial inclusion and independence for underbanked communities. This will help build reliable payment habits and a strong money history.

allpay said that DOSH is the result of its 30 years of experience in serving the public sector. It aims to build a platform that gives dignity, access, and a path towards stability. The company offers accessible payment solutions for local authorities, housing associations, and government bodies, helping millions manage essential bills.