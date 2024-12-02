Allpay gives two-year outsourcing deal to Realex Payments

The agreement will see Allpay’s online payments processed through Realex’s managed gateway solution, and Realex says it will process approximately GBP 1 billion transactions each year over the contract, bankingtech.com reports.

Allpay collects nearly GBP 6 billion a year and processes over 55 million transactions. It says it sought an alternative solution to its existing in-house system to meet current and future payment technology demands”. The industry standard, PCI-DSS, is “simplified” for Allpay, as card-holder data is processed within Realex’s PCI-DSS v3.1 compliant environment.

Realex also provides Allpay with a customised hosted payment page.