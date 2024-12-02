allpay cards partners with Enfuce





Following this announcement, the collaboration will allow allpay cards to deliver optimised and secure card manufacture and personalisation tools for Enfuce’s UK clients and users. This process is set to strengthen their overall commitment to offering improved and efficient solutions to the fintech sector.

In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More insights on the allpay cards x Enfuce partnership

Throughout this partnership, the MyCard solution is set to offer an all-encompassing platform that was designed to optimise the manner in which fintechs and other FIs launch to market swiftly, securely, and with ease. The product was powered by Enfuce’s modular payments platform, and it will simplify the entire card creation and issuing process, handling everything within the procedure, from card manufacturing and stock management to compliance and distribution.

At the same time, it will also ensure that users can focus on growing their businesses, while Enfuce and allpay cards will manage the intricate details of card issuing and overall fulfilment.

The new partnership is built upon a strong relationship between allpay cards and Enfuce, and it is set to provide an additional layer following the recent appointment of Enfuce as allpay’s processing partner. Furthermore, allpay cards’ expertise in card manufacturing and personalisation will be integrated with Enfuce’s suite of solutions, while the companies will remain committed to delivering improved, safe, and efficient class products. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of the overall financial landscape while optimising the customer experience too.

allpay cards is expected to be supporting Enfuce’s UK clients in the manufacture and personalisation of their cards, ensuring that they receive high-quality, on-time deliveries tailored to their specific needs.



