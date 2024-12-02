This achievement from allpay highlights its mission of maintaining the highest standards of information security and data protection for clients, partners, and stakeholders alike and is an important upgrade from the previous 2013 version.

ISO 27001:2022, granted by Alcumus ISOQAR, is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). By obtaining this certification, allpay demonstrates its commitment to the ongoing upgrading of its information security practices and to upholding a robust security posture in an ever-evolving digital environment.