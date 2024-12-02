By including the PAC framework, allpay highlights its commitment to offering advanced and efficient payment solutions and tools to a range of public sector bodies and organisations. As a competitive framework, the Electronic Payment Services DPS delivers several features, including multiple network managed solutions, single network capabilities, cash-in, prepaid cards, vouchers, debt, payout, digital and mobile payments, cloud-based financial services, transport and technology payments, Open Banking and APIs, payment acceptance and acquiring and financial advancement.
Moreover, representatives from allpay expressed their enthusiasm over being appointed to the PAC’s Electronic Payment Services DPS. By being able to feature on the framework, the company highlighted its commitment to providing optimised financial solutions to the public sector. Also, allpay aims to further collaborate with the Procurement Assist Consortium to offer value, efficiency, and flexibility to public sector procurement.
The Procurement Assist Consortium provides compliant access to a range of national pre-procured Dynamic Market Places and Framework Agreements. Additionally, the PAC acts as an extension of its members’ organisations, offering demands-based solutions with complete support and constant assistance. Through its money service and social value initiatives tailored to meet the requirements of various organisations, the PAC aims to deliver cost stability and savings.
Shortly before the current news, allpay joined Enfuce
to integrate cloud-based payment solutions across the UK’s public sector. Through their strategic partnership, the two companies intended to offer secure, cloud-based card payment solutions across the public sector services in the region, including local councils.
Furthermore, the decision to team up was based on the environment where the public sector loses approximately GBP 33.2 billion due to fraud and error annually. By utilising Enfuce’s team of fraud and dispute management experts, allpay was set to benefit from access to optimised prevention measures that focus on minimising fraud and compliance risks.