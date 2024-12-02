



This partnership aims to address current challenges faced by charities, including the complexities of handling cash donations. With a growing number of high street banks closing, charities struggle to secure transportation and deposit cash from fundraising activities.













Tackling the challenges encountered by charities

To mitigate these issues, the PAYA group has launched Toucan Cash, a service within the Toucan Collect app that incorporates allpay’s solutions. This collaboration provides charities with an augmented way to deposit cash. Charities can now leverage the combined strength of allpay’s secure payment systems and PAYA Group’s experience in contactless and digital fundraising solutions. These technologies enable fundraisers to visit various Post Office, Payzone, and PayPoint locations to quickly and securely deposit funds, reducing the risks and time associated with manual cash handling.

PAYA Group provides its services to a large base of charities, including the Royal British Legion (RBL), Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), and Marie Curie. Despite the charity sector's reliance on cash donations, which contribute an estimated GBP 96 billion annually, issues such as transportation and depositing cash continue to pose challenges.

Toucan Cash uses allpay’s technology to help charities deposit cash securely and efficiently. It offers a barcode system that tracks each transaction in detail, provides full electronic tracking and visibility of funds, and supports easy reconciliation. This approach reduces the administrative burden, improves cash flow management, and optimises cash handling security for charities across the UK.

To get started, charities need to complete an application and receive a unique allpay client code. Fundraisers and staff can then download the Toucan Collect App, which guides them to the nearest network location. The app generates a campaign-specific barcode for depositing cash, records the amount deposited, and optionally captures the receipt. All funds deposited across various network locations are combined and settled directly to the charity by allpay.