allpago, Zuora to expand merchant access to Latin America

The partnership aims to help merchants increase acceptance of payment methods by up to 300% in the LATAM region. It enables all Zuora’s clients to accept card payments made in local currencies, as well as a wide range of alternative payment methods in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, without further integration or IT development work.

The Latin-American payment service provider currently covers more than 80% of the ecommerce market in Latin America. According to the press-release, the company will expand its coverage to more than 90% percent of the region by moving into Chile, Peru and Ecuador over the next 12 months.

allpago is a payment service provider specialized in connecting global ecommerce merchants and financial institutions with local payment methods across Latin America. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.