Allpago to launch processing operation in Mexico

Mexico is the second largest ecommerce market in Latin America with USD 10 billion in sales and more than 8 million digital buyers representing 18% of the region’s volume. The expected compound annual growth rate is estimated at 25% until 2016. Local payment methods represent more than 60% of the total processing volume.

allpago international provides a full-spectrum of payment services in the LATAM region. allpago works as a payment gateway, a white label payment service provider (PSP) or a product and service reseller for merchants and payment service providers interested in the LATAM markets.