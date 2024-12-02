allpago selected as finalist for the 2014 MRC METAwards

allpago was selected for the “Enabling payments in LATAM” solution in the startup category. This solution provides a combination of technology, local payment methods as well as legal and tax advice for merchants wishing to do business in the region. allpago provides the technology to implement ecommerce business solutions with features including one-click and recurring payments, installments, dynamic descriptor, multiscreen checkouts and PCI compliance level one. With only one integration, ecommerce merchants can offer Brazilian, Mexican and Colombian local credit and debit cards in a local currency, as well as alternative payment methods like Boleto Bancário, Oxxo and Botón PSE.

METAwards honors and celebrates successful innovation and the newest technologies in the electronic commerce industry. Awards are presented to solution providers whose creative innovations and advanced technologies have contributed to the commercial and operational success of online and multi-channel merchants, and consequently, the betterment of the ecommerce industry. Each finalist will present its solution and the winner will be selected during a live vote in the MRC’s 2014 eCommerce Payments & Risk Conference taking place from March 17-20, 2014, in Las Vegas.

