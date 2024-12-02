allpago reaches Argentina ecommerce market

The Argentinian government has made reforms in 2016 enabling merchants to repatriate earnings in an economical feasible way through official channels. allpago is working with local partners to help clients establish legal entities and trade compliantly in Argentina.

With existing operations in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, allpago’s expansion into Argentina means merchants can now engage with more than 80% of Latin America’s USD 78 billion B2C ecommerce market using its payment platform.

allpago continues to build relationships with banks, acquirers and payment partners in the region to expand its coverage further. allpago’s technology provides all relevant payment methods to help merchants improve conversion rates, boost revenues and run compliant ecommerce operations in Latin America.

allpago has published a research report on the Argentinian payments and ecommerce landscape, which is available to download for free here.

