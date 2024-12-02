allpago joins the exclusive Cross-Border Ecommerce Community (CBEC), publishes report on Mexico

allpago will share facts and figures and unique insights into the main LATAM countries: Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. By joining the CBEC, allpago will provide merchants, payment service providers and financial institutions with better quality and more accurate information on markets in the LATAM region. allpago’s goal is to support decision-making in order to explore the region by enabling a deeper understanding of the e-Commerce drivers, opportunities and challenges.

allpago’s 2015 version of Cross-Border E-Commerce Community (CBEC) Report on Mexico is available here. The report on Brazil has been already published and the insights on Colombia will be released by the end of October 2015.

The Cross-Border E-Commerce Community (CBEC) provides facts and figures, and analysis on mature and emerging markets. It also examines preferred payment methods, logistics, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation and regulation. allpago’s main contributions are insights into the payment methods, the issuing and acquiring background, as well as local regulation.

Executive Quotes:

Javier Vallaure, Chief Business Development Officer, allpago: “We would like to thank the CBEC for selecting allpago as the regional partner for Latin America and are delighted to have the opportunity to actively contribute to the literature on e-Commerce. By joining the CBEC exclusively, allpago will focus into making an impact amongst merchants and payments professionals by providing them with the latest news on the market.”

Rolf Visser, Chairman CBEC Cross-Border E-Commerce Community: “We welcome allpago as a regional CBEC partner and highly value their partnership. We are very happy being able to share their in depth knowledge on e-Commerce and payments in LATAM with merchants and payment professionals across the globe.”

About allpago international

allpago International (www.allpago.com) is the leading payment provider for the LATAM region. allpago provides the most relevant local payment methods through one API and one single platform. allpago offers the best conversion rates ensuring state-of-the-art technology and legal advice necessary for a successful ecommerce operation in Latin America.

allpago enables start-ups to Fortune 500 companies to offer the necessary local payment methods in the Latin American market, which account for around 80% of their revenues. Current clients include Art.com, Getty Images, Intel Security McAfee, Paylogic, Symantec, Sumup, Teamviewer and many more leading payment and digital companies.