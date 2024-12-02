Allpago appoints two new members to its advisory board

Raymond Low has worked within the global financial services industry for 30 years. He is an experienced executive manager, comfortable working at all levels within a number of organizations.

Marcus W. Mosen has a professional record of more than 20 years in leading payment processing/financial services companies. Since November 2013 Marcus W. Mosen is Chief Operating Officer of ConCardis, a leading German payment acquiring company with international reach.

allpago international provides a full-spectrum of payment services in the LATAM region. allpago works as a payment gateway, a white label payment service provider (PSP) or a product and service reseller for merchants and payment service providers interested in the LATAM markets.