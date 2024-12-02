Alloy joins NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace

The X-Sight Marketplace is designed to assist financial services organisations evaluate new point solutions and move to stay on top of a challenging regulatory and criminal environment. Through this partnership, Alloy will offer a single API to allow real-time decision-making on identity and risk. The company will bring the NICE Actimize Marketplace community stronger capabilities to allow them to make better decisions around KYC, AML, fraud and more, from signup and throughout the life of the customer. NICE Actimize customers will be able to utilise this capability to reduce their fraud rates, improve customer experience, and grow their topline revenue.

While the X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and expands the functionality offered by the platform, the NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a single, unified, cost-effective way for financial service organisations to innovate and introduce new services, supporting best-in-class financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities. Moreover, additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include: ID verification, ultimate beneficial ownership, value-added data & adverse media, watchlist, device identification, and user authentication & fraud.