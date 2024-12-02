Allied Wallets USD 110 mln fraud charges settled with FTC

Allied Wallet is an online payment provider and a client of Wirecard, and the settlement scrutinises concerns about AML practices at Wirecard. As per the FTC, Allied Wallet aided in the scamming of upwards of USD 110 million from people using pyramid schemes and illegal debt collection.

In addition, Allied Wallet was also accused of setting up fake shell companies and websites with the aim to hide its activities. The FTC said the company used shell companies in the UK to hide non-EU merchants, thus enabling US merchants to evade the regulatory framework of the US financial system. Moreover, it used Wirecard as an ‘acquirer,’ however, Wirecard commented that measures were taken when noticing any irregularities or suspicious transaction patterns.