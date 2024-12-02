Allied Wallet to introduce blockchain payments tech in India





The fintech company offers various payment solutions in 196 countries, and it is eyeing the Indian market, as the country’s ecommerce revenue has the highest annual growth rate globally. According to Verdict, India’s internet economy is estimated to surge to USD 250 billion by 2021, with the country’s internet users population being expected to touch 829 million by the end of 2021.

The reason behind Allied Wallet’s decision is that as ecommerce sees incredible growth in India, they desire to give their businesses and users the best technology to facilitate payments and protect them. The technology aims to make payment processing more agile and responsive, as well as it is meant to slash costs for businesses and ultimately consumers.



