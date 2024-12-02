Allied Wallet teams up with CashDash for cardless ATM withdrawals

Allied Wallet has tied in features like their prepaid card solution which allows mobile wallet users to use a linked Allied Wallet-branded card to shop with their mobile wallet money.

Moreover, the company has a mobile point-of-sale SWIPE solution that allows people to accept payments with their phone. This ties into the Allied Wallet solution, that is now integrated with CashDash.

Users can locate a CashDash-equipped ATM and have access to their linked account. This is also useful for those who travel internationally often, as there is an automatic currency conversion when CashDash is used.