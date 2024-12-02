Allied Wallet supports travellers with new e-wallet solution

Allied Wallet has been facilitating payments online for over a decade. In recent years, they have expanded their offering with the aim to streamline connection amongst travellers globally.

Allied Wallet’s e-wallet solution is providing people with a travel-friendly, payment solution. By linking an Allied Wallet prepaid debit card to their e-wallet, users can spend freely abroad without worrying about exchange rates.

The solution did away with all the costly fees and allows users the ability to shop and spend in stores and online without accruing fees and additional charges. Users have the option of selecting an Allied Wallet Mastercard, China UnionPay card, a Visa card, or all three linked to their account.