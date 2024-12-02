Allied Wallet releases payment gateway with new API platform

This new payment gateway offers a RESTful API platform that allows them to not only support merchants, but provide a platform for other payment processors who need reporting, fraud management, account management, analytics and invoicing tools.

With over 70 APIs, the Next Gen Payment Gateway allows for simpler integrations for merchants and payment processors. Additionally, any internet-connected applications and devices can access the functionalities of Next Gen. Merchants can now use Allied Wallet’s tokenization API to build their own self-hosted payment pages without worrying about the scope of PCI. They will be protected by Allied Wallet’s PCI Level 1 security.

Client-side development is natively JavaScript and secured by OAuth 2.0, allowing Allied Wallet to provide client-side JavaScript libraries that can be used on any platform. This allows support on any platform as well as support for native libraries.

The Next Gen Payment Gateway allows for universal integrations with any shopping cart solutions, analytics, booking, fundraising and mobile payment platforms, leading the payment services industry in a direction of inter-connected services and simpler set up.