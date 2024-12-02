Allied Wallet provides new payment options in France

Allied Wallet understands the growing demand of ecommerce and it enabled its NextGen Payment Gateway to be compatible with MyBank, Cartes Bancaires, E-Carte Bleue, CASHWAY, and YouPass.

Allied Wallet is able to service these transactions for online shoppers that prefer alternative payment options, but they have also enabled these payment options in their digital e-wallet solution which allows users to spend money and send money to family and friends, since digital wallets continue to grow in popularity.

Earlier in 2018, Allied Wallet has announced it is compatible with several new APM options in the UK, one of the largest ecommerce markets in Europe.