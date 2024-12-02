Allied Wallet partners Carta Worldwide to upgrade its prepaid products

Allied Wallet has selected Carta Worldwide to develop programs that allow corporations to send and receive payments. Allied Wallet’s upcoming commercial and consumer prepaid programs will leverage Carta Worldwide’s transaction solutions for cheque replacement and business-to-business and business-to-affiliate payouts. Equipped with chip-and-PIN technology, their latest card programs will allow corporations to transfer payments to clients, contractors, agents, vendors, distributors and affiliates.

Allied Wallet is active in the ecommerce industry by introducing payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Allied Wallet has attracted a user base of over 125 million.