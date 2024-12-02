Allied Wallet now compatible with new APM options in the UK

Allied Wallet, a provider of online payment processing, recently made several new APM options compatible with their NextGen Payment Gateway to better serve consumers and merchants and their preferred methods of payment. It supports several “pay by bank” applications including Trustly and SOFORT as well as several other payment methods including PayPoint, SEQR, and Paysafecard.

Alternative payment options such as Trustly and SOFORT offer the banked population a safe means for shopping online and these applications allow shoppers to select their bank upon checkout and use their banking details to finalise their purchases. Services like PayPoint, SEQR, and Paysafecard allow users to settle online purchases in stores or even with prepaid vouchers or cards.

Earlier in 2018, Allied Wallet has added several new payment options to their platform to service the growing demand of alternative options in Brazil and abroad.