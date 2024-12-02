Allied Wallet now compatible with new alternative payment methods in Peru

Allied Wallet is now compatible with Safetypay, Pago Efectivo, Sencillito, MercadoPago, and Astropay Card.

Cash based payment methods typically allow the customer to generate a print document of their purchase upon checkout. The customer can take this to a local branch and make their cash payment for their goods or service.

Pago Efectivo has over 40,000 payment locations in Peru. MercadoPago processed over 25.4 million transactions in 2015.

Allied Wallet continues to boost the ecommerce industry by introducing new payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments.