Allied Wallet integrates with shopping cart solutions

By creating modules for integrations of Allied Wallet and the ecommerce shopping cart software, Allied Wallet can enable an online store to accept online transactions.

Findings show that 70% of merchants prefer one of Allied Wallets ecommerce shopping cart software solutions because Allied Wallet has partnered with companies including: Prestashop, Aceshop, D Cart, AgoraCart, Amember Professional, Blue Cart, Zen Cart, X-Cart, Ubercart, Tomato Cart, Redshop, The Cart Press, Cube Cart, Opencart, CS Cart, and Wp E-Commerce.

Allied Wallet is active in the ecommerce industry by introducing payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a payment gateway to optimize online transactions.