Allied Wallet expands services with Mastercard certification

Allied Wallet is now certified by both Mastercard and Visa, enabling them to offer a larger range of services from authorisation processing, transaction processing, fraud management, clearing and settlement, merchant management, and dispute management.

As ecommerce continues to grow, varying business models are emerging and merchants are looking for new, innovative payment services and often times unique, customized payment solutions for their companies.

Depending on the industry and the products or services they offer, merchants may encounter some fluctuation in transaction volume, sudden growth or require varying recurring billing requests.

With this new certification, Allied Wallet is offering new low rates starting as low as 1% for qualified merchants.