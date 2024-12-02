Allied Wallet enters new partnerships for online payments

Daopay specializes in phone payments, processing millions of transactions for online games, social networks, and applications. Daopay is available to 2 billion consumers in over 60 countries.

iDeal is a payment option with a large stake in the Netherlands. iDeal is available to consumers who bank with many European banks including ABN AMRO, ASN Bank, ING, Knab, and many more.

Rapipago is a channel of payments formed by Banco Santander Rio SA, Citibank, and HSBC banks. With network coverage throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Argentina, Rapipago is dedicated to the collection of utility bills, taxes, and private services for qualified merchants.

Allied Wallet is active in the ecommerce industry by introducing payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a payment gateway to optimize online transactions.