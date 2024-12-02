Allied Wallet creates AI features for fraud prevention

Allied Wallet is a provider of online payment processing, offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world. Their aim is to innovate their payment gateway solution, by adding more features for connectivity, usability, and security to simplify ecommerce for business owners.

The latest version of NextGen features the release of its fraud scrubbing framework – the “Transaction Anomaly System”. This new system uses artificial intelligence technology to analyse hundreds of transactional data points for spikes and anomalies to score transactions in real-time.

Moreover, their artificial intelligence technology allows an in-depth means for legitimising transactions, and for preventing fraud. Almost on a weekly basis, Allied Wallet is adding new features and functionalities to its state-of-the-art dashboard, including data integration, data harmonization, and automated insights.