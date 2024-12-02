Allied Wallet becomes a Visa Acquirer and Principal Member

Under the agreement, Allied Wallet will continue to serve over 60 million users from all over the world by providing solutions for credit card processing and payment services.

Founded in 2002, Allied Wallet provides payment processing services for online merchants, enabling them to receive international payments. The company also offers fraud protection services.

In recent news, Allied Wallet has teamed up with paysafecard, a European provider of payment processing services, to allow their merchants to accept a new payment method for international e-commerce.