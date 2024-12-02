Allied Wallet becomes a licensed MasterCard Issuer

The European regions include the UK, Germany, France, and Spain.

This issuing license will allow Allied Wallet to issue payment cards to its e-wallet members, giving them the opportunity to spend the money saved in their e-wallets at any storefront that accepts MasterCard or Maestro. Users can send money from their e-wallet to another or receive money into their e-wallet account.

CEO Andy Khawaja informs that Allied Wallet offers its services in 196 countries and giving the customers, over 100 million, the opportunity to transact money between the respective countries.

Allied Wallet is active in the ecommerce industry by introducing payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a payment gateway to optimize online transactions.