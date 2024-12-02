Allied Wallet Africa to service X-Cart users

This integration will serve to streamline ecommerce for merchants all around the world. With a custom, tested integration process, Allied Wallet Africa and X-Cart products will run in synchrony.

X-Cart has a wide feature set that intuitively encourages shoppers to continue browsing before checking out, aiming to perpetuate more sales. Allied Wallet Africa’s merchants will be able to keep track of their customers’ preferences and to continue accepting Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, China UnionPay, Maestro, ACH payments, and 164 different currencies worldwide.

The Allied Wallet Africa and X-Cart partnership offers online merchants a pair of solutions with which they can grow their businesses, Moreover, merchants around the world will be able to open their online stores for business in 12 hours with the functionality that this integration now provides.