Allied Wallet Africa integrates with PrestaShop

PrestaShop offers ecommerce management solutions in over 150 countries. PrestaShop is translated in 41 different languages and is active in over 115,000 stores.

Merchants will go through a simple integration process that links more than 275 PrestaShop features with Allied Wallet Africa, enabling them to accept Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, American Express, China UnionPay, Maestro, Diners Club, and more.

Following the partnership, PrestaShop users will be able to experience streamlined conversion rates with features like Allied Wallet Africa’s customisable fraud scrub technology and 24/7 customer support.