Allied Wallet adds WeChat Pay as payment option

With WeChat Pay, account holders can now load their Allied Wallet digital ewallet account with money from their WeChat Pay account. This enables them to shop online and in stores. In addition, they are able to send money by utilising this option.

WeChat pay is already accepted at many duty-free shops and popular Chinese tourist destinations from the US. As the company continues to expand, the new integration into Allied Wallet’s digital ewallet solution will make it easier for users to access their money.

Earlier in 2018, Allied Wallet has partnered with CashDash to allow customers utilising their mobile wallet app the option of withdrawing money at ATMs without a debit card.