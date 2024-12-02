Allied Wallet adds new payment options in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s ecommerce sector is growing at a 32% annual rate, and they are expected to have over 19 million online shoppers by 2022, according to the press release. Moreover, about 64% of Saudi Arabia’s 32.28 million population shop online, and the average user spends about 3 hours and 25 minutes on the internet every day.

Allied Wallet is now compatible with several local payment options – SADAD, OneCard, and CashU. The company aims to support Saudi Arabia’s growth.

Earlier in 2019, Allied Wallet, a global provider of online payment processing, has announced it is compatible with several new payment methods in Israel.