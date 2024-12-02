Allied Wallet adds new payment options for customers in Spain

Services like SOFORT and Trustly offer an instant bank transfer experience where users can issue payments through their bank account. SOFORT alone processes more than 4 million monthly transactions with more than 30,000 online merchants.

CaixaBankWallet and iupay are digital wallet services in which users can load their digital wallet or connect it to their bank account and spend online with participating merchants or even in store with the respective mobile applications.

In 2018, Allied Wallet has added MyBank, Trustly, SEQR, and Klarna to its list of payment options to support Italy’s ecommerce market.