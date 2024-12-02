Allied Wallet adds new payment methods in Israel

Although Israel’s ecommerce market is still relatively small on an international scale, they show a great growth rate and a high per capita expenditure. The average Israeli online shopper will spend about EUR 1,200 a year, and there are already 4.36 million ecommerce shoppers in Israel.

According to the press release, 80% of payments in Israel are card based and 86% of online transactions are made on a desktop computer. 98% of the Israeli population between 16 and 25 years old are online.

Allied Wallet is now compatible with several local payment methods including Isracard, Mint, Mobiamo, Webmoney, and Yandex.Money. Isracard itself accounts for 19% of all online transactions in Israel, and digital wallet solutions like Webmoney and Yandex.Money already service millions of users globally in many different currencies.