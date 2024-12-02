Allied Wallet adds new payment gateway features

The integrations include WeChat Pay and China UnionPay cards acceptance.

The ability to accept these payment methods is included in Allied Wallet’s NextGen Payment Gateway with features with the aim to help monetising existing customer bases and increasing Customer Lifetime Values (CLTV).

In addition, Allied Wallet’s dashboard is offering new tools to view and export data, highlighting trends, and provide customer support.

Earlier in May 2019, the company announced its compatibility with several new payment methods in Israel.